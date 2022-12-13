Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Has "Trauma" to Deal With Ahead of Game of Thrones Spinoff

Watch : Jacob Anderson Reveals If Grey Worm Will Appear in House of the Dragon

More winter is coming—but you don't need to bundle up just yet.

Kit Harington, whose Game of Thrones character Jon Snow currently has a spinoff in development at HBO, teased that Jon had plenty on his mind after the 2019 GoT series finale–in which he killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and was sent to spend the rest of his life on the Wall in the North.

"At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be," Harington said at the official Game of Thrones Convention Dec. 11, according to Entertainment Weekly. "He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

Ah, the classic Seven Kingdoms conundrum.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany," Harington continued, "and live out his life thinking about Ygritte (Rose Leslie) dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly (Brenock O'Connor), and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that's interesting."

Harington concluded, "He's not OK."

It all sounds incredibly dramatic—and like perfect material for a spinoff.