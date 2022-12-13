Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Has "Trauma" to Deal With Ahead of Game of Thrones Spinoff

More winter is coming—but you don't need to bundle up just yet.
Kit Harington, whose Game of Thrones character Jon Snow currently has a spinoff in development at HBO, teased that Jon had plenty on his mind after the 2019 GoT series finale–in which he killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and was sent to spend the rest of his life on the Wall in the North.
"At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be," Harington said at the official Game of Thrones Convention Dec. 11, according to Entertainment Weekly. "He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."
Ah, the classic Seven Kingdoms conundrum.
"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany," Harington continued, "and live out his life thinking about Ygritte (Rose Leslie) dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly (Brenock O'Connor), and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that's interesting."
Harington concluded, "He's not OK."
It all sounds incredibly dramatic—and like perfect material for a spinoff.
Harington didn't divulge any specific spinoff details, but thanks to Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, we know something is brewing.
"I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one," Martin wrote on his blog June 23, "since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment. So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."
Martin confirmed that the series is tentatively titled Snow—but urged that "nothing has been green lit yet."
However, given the success of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon—our hopes are certainly stoked that Jon Snow will fall into our lives again sooner rather than later.
Until then, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.