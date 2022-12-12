Grab Mr. Napkin Head and See Jude Law's The Holiday Daughter All Grown Up

Seeing the actress who played Jude Law's daughter Sophie in The Holiday will make you feel totally old in the best way possible.
Miffy Englefield has come a long way from requesting Mr. Napkin Head at the table. The British child star is all grown up, as seen in a new TikTok shared to her profile.
Miffy, now 23, dons a pretty rad punk aesthetic and she has a 2-year-old daughter of her own named Frances.
In her recent TikTok, Miffy, who left the acting industry after her role in the 2011 film Beautiful Enough, shared whether or not she would be interested in returning to the character Sophie for a sequel of The Holiday. As she put it, "I would never say no."
Not that the opportunity has presented itself.
"Loads of articles were circling around saying that there was gonna be a sequel to The Holiday," Miffy said. "Unfortunately, this was just a rumor that spiraled very quickly. It isn't a thing."
And if her word on the rumors isn't enough, fans can take it from the woman behind the film herself. After all, writer-director Nancy Meyers squashed those hopes. Sharing a screenshot of an article about the alleged sequel on her Instagram, she wrote, "So many DM's about this - sorry but it's not true."
Indeed, a second installment of The Holiday would be quite the gift. And, it's likely safe to say we aren't the only ones who feel that way. Just ask Cameron Diaz.
"People look at Nancy's movies as a statement, in a way," Cameron told Vulture in 2020. "It's set in the real world, but it's like, who's getting on first class, and flying, and taking this cute little cottage in the middle of England? When people watch The Holiday, it's just so aspirational. They're like, ‘One day, I'll be able to do that.'"
The alluring aspect of the film isn't the only big takeaway. It also provides a plot worth remembering.
"It's almost like a modern-day Prince Charming, but not a helpless princess," she continued. "It's more like the fully capable princess who could have whatever she wants, but she can't have it until she breaks open her heart and is vulnerable, and lets in the right man. And not just Prince Charming, but the guy who's actually capable of showing up in all the ways she needs him to."