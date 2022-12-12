Why Doja Cat's Elvis Song "Vegas" Was Deemed Ineligible for 2023 Oscars

Doja Cat's song "Vegas" from movie Elvis was not eligible for the 2023 Oscars as it didn’t meet Academy rules for awards contention.

Doja Cat's popular hit "Vegas" won't be a contender at the 2023 Oscars.

The song—which appeared as the lead single in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis starring Austin Butler—is not eligible for Oscars consideration, E! News confirms.

Why? Well, "Vegas," written by Doja Cat and produced by Roget Chahayed and Yeti Beats, contained interpolated material from "Hound Dog," the 1956 Elvis Presley track created by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. However, Academy rules state that any submissions for Best Original Song must consist of "words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture," and her track includes elements of a pre-existing song.

As "Vegas" did not appear among the 147 scores and 82 songs determined eligible for voting on Dec. 12, it is out of the running for Oscars gold. The list, according to Variety, was made available to Academy members, who will then narrow the choices to a shortlist before the official five nominees are unveiled in January 2023. (Others disqualifications included the original scores for Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.)

A few of the songs that did make the Oscars eligibility list, per Variety, include Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand," Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," Billie Eilish and Finneas' "Nobody Like U" and Taylor Swift's "Carolina."

E! News has reached out to the Academy but has not received a comment.

Though "Vegas" topped music charts and became popular on TikTok, Doja Cat was initially nervous to take on the project.

"[I] felt like, ‘Oh s--t. Oh no, Oh God! Oh God, help!" she told Access Hollywood in May. "It has to be exquisite…and you don't want to f--k it up."

