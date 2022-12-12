Why Doja Cat's Elvis Song "Vegas" Was Deemed Ineligible for 2023 Oscars

Watch : Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music

Doja Cat's popular hit "Vegas" won't be a contender at the 2023 Oscars.

The song—which appeared as the lead single in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis starring Austin Butler—is not eligible for Oscars consideration, E! News confirms.

Why? Well, "Vegas," written by Doja Cat and produced by Roget Chahayed and Yeti Beats, contained interpolated material from "Hound Dog," the 1956 Elvis Presley track created by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. However, Academy rules state that any submissions for Best Original Song must consist of "words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture," and her track includes elements of a pre-existing song.

As "Vegas" did not appear among the 147 scores and 82 songs determined eligible for voting on Dec. 12, it is out of the running for Oscars gold. The list, according to Variety, was made available to Academy members, who will then narrow the choices to a shortlist before the official five nominees are unveiled in January 2023. (Others disqualifications included the original scores for Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.)