Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Rosbach Announces He's Leaving the Boat

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach's time aboard the St. David is ending early

The beloved Below Deck star shocked his crew on the Bravo series' Dec. 12 episode by announcing he's leaving the mega yacht mid-season. Captain Lee's tough decision came amid an ongoing nerve problem affecting his ability to walk.

"My injury is getting worse," he shared in a confessional. "The left side of my body, I don't feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing and the most frustrating part about it is I can't do a goddamn thing about it. It's hard."

The health issue forced Lee to use crutches to get around the boat, which also affected his ability to do his job.

"One of my biggest problems now is I'm not able to observe," he explained. "I don't know who's doing what, it's my job."

"I owe it to my crew to do right by them," he continued. "They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first."