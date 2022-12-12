Janet Jackson Is Ready to Be Together Again on 2023 Tour: All the Details

Janet Jackson announced that she’ll be hitting the road in Spring 2023 with Ludacris for her upcoming Together Again tour. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Get ready for rhythm nation.

Janet Jackson is heading back on the road for the first time in four years, announcing her upcoming Together Again North American tour, set to kick off in April 2023.

Alongside a compilation video of her previous concert moments, the "All For You" singer teased further details from her tour, writing on Twitter, "'Together Again' Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time) General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time)."

The upcoming concert series, produced by Live Nation, will feature the five-time Grammy winner stopping in 33 cities across North America—including Atlanta, New York and Toronto. The tour kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Fl., wrapping up two months later at Janet's June 21 show in Seattle.

And joining her for the ride is none other than Ludacris, who will serve as a special guest on all of the Together Again stops. The rapper celebrated the tour's announcement on Twitter on Dec. 12,"Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC S--T I'd Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE F--K OUT!!"

Janet quote tweeted the "Money Maker" rapper's message, writing, "What he said."

The singer followed up her tour news by sharing a selfie on Instagram, captioning the pic, "Really can't wait to see u guys #TogetherAgainTour."

And her followers echoed the sentiment, with Jurnee Smollet commenting, "Yessssssss we need this now!!!!!! Wooooo hooooo!!!!!!" Added DJ D-Nice, "Yes! The tour we need!"

Tickets for Janet's Together Again tour go on sale on Dec. 16, with the concert series kicking off in Spring 2023.

