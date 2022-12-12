Danica McKellar Weighs in on Neal Bledsoe's Comments About Candace Cameron Bure

After Neal Bledsoe announced his exit from GAF following Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comment, his Christmas at the Drive-In co-star Danica McKellar is speaking out.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll "Ever" Speak to Candace Cameron Bure Again

Danica McKellar and her Christmas at the Drive-In co-star Neal Bledsoe don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments.

 After the Full House alum shared in a recent interview that she would "keep traditional marriage at the core" as the chief creative officer of Great American Family, Neal announced his exit from the network. Now, his co-star, Danica, is weighing in on the development.

"Neal is a wonderful person," Danica told Fox News Digital on Dec. 10. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way."

On Dec. 5, Neal announced he would leave GAF on the heels of Candace's comment, stating in part, "The thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me."

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community," he told Variety in a statement. "From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt."

Neal's exit came a little more than two weeks after Candace made the comments in a Nov. 14 interview with The Wall Street Journal, which sparked backlash. In the wake of many celebrities also weighing in on her remarks—including JoJo Siwa, Maren Morris and former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin—Candace responded to the situation, noting that she had "great love and affection for all people."

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she said in a Nov. 16 statement shared to E! News. "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support." 

