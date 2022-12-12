Olivia Wilde Shares Glimpse Inside Magical Disney Trip With Her 2 Kids

Her post comes just nearly a month after E! News confirmed that she and Harry Styles had split after two years together.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People at the time of their breakup, "It's a very amicable decision."

Since then, Olivia has kept busy, taking a tropical vacation and even recently going home with a People's Choice Award as Don't Worry Darling scooped up Drama movie of 2022.

"Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family," she said while accepting the award on behalf of the psychological thriller. "We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."