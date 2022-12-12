See Kendall and Kylie Jenner Poke Fun at Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Tequila Drama in Epic TikTok

Watch : Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022

Reality TV royalty just recreated one of the biggest reality TV moments of the year.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner recreated the infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 moment when Lisa Rinna ordered Kendall's 818 Tequila over Kathy Hilton's brand Casa Del Sol—which ultimately led to their ongoing feud—in a Dec. 11 TikTok.

The Kardashians stars visited the exact Kemo Sabe hat store in Aspen, Colorado, where the Bravo drama went down. Taking a page out of Lisa's book, the sisters order some 818 Tequila, which was hilariously placed next to a bottle labeled "Kathy's tequila" in the video.

Not to mention, the audio used in Kendall's TikTok is from the now-iconic RHOBH scene. "I just wanna try it because it's my friend Kendall Jenner's tequila, so I just haven't tried it," Lisa says, to which Kathy annoyingly responds, "C'mon. I cannot f--king believe what she just said."

Kendall captioned the post, "all love for kathy and lisa."

Starting with tequila-gate, Lisa and Kathy's Aspen trip drama culminated with Lisa accusing her co-star of having a meltdown after leaving a nightclub, during which Kathy allegedly insulted her half-sister Kyle Richards, as well as cast members Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley.