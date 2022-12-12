What The White Lotus Season 3 Will Unpack Next

Welcome to early check in for The White Lotus season three.
The hit HBO anthology series may have just wrapped up its Sicily-set season two, but creator Mike White has already started unpacking ideas for the highly anticipated third season. In a clip following the season 2 finale, White teased that next season might follow the set of vacationers to Asia, with its theme focusing on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality."
"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," Mike explained. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
But this isn't the first time the Emmy winner has hinted at his next international location following the show's season three renewal on Nov. 18.
"I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent." Mike told Deadline Oct. 20, ahead of the jaw-dropping season two finale. "You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."
Season one, which featured a star-studded cast including Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney, followed the wealthy vacationers and staff at the White Lotus Resort in Maui. Season two brought on a whole new roster of guests like Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and Theo James—with only Jennifer's airy, gullible heiress Tanya McQuoid and Jon Gries as her husband Greg returning from season one—to the Italian coast.
However, despite teasing the next White Lotus Resort location, Mike and HBO are remaining tight-lipped about who is coming along for the ride in the next chapter.
We may have to wait and see but, in the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.