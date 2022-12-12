Exclusive

See Why Fred Armisen Is Sobbing in Baking It Holiday Special Preview

Find out why a challenge on the Baking It holiday special makes celebrity contestant Fred Armisen shed a tear in this exclusive sneak peek.

By Paige Strout Dec 12, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesAmy PoehlerMaya RudolphCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler's Baking It Holiday Special Preview

All's not fair in holiday baking competitions.

Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Richie and Fred Armisen will go head-to-head for a festive baking battle on the season two premiere of Peacock's Baking It. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Dec. 12 holiday special—which premieres on NBC—co-hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's latest baking challenge makes one contestant unexpectedly emotional.

"We want you to bring us home for the holidays," Maya tells the group, to which Amy adds, "We're inviting ourselves to your family party, and we're gonna sample your signature holiday dish."

Detailing the rules of the "Big Ol' Bake" challenge, Maya explains, "Whether it's a recipe you thought of when you hosted your first Christmas dinner or a traditional dish that your family has made for generations, we want you to make something you share with the people you love."

And for as time-consuming as the task sounds, the Saturday Night Live alums only make things harder for the celebrity contestants by allotting them two hours to complete their bakes.

photos
The Great British Baking Show Winners: Where Are They Are Now

In response to the time limit, Fred raises his hand to hilariously ask the co-hosts, "Can we have more than two hours?"

Maya and Amy deny the funnyman's request, but instead of shrugging it off, he pulls out the waterworks.

Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK

"I can't look," Maya jokes while grabbing Amy. After an emotional moment, Fred pulls himself together, stating, "I'm fine."

And with that, Maya announces, "Start the bake!"

Check out the sneak peek above.

Tune in to the Baking It holiday special Monday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. on NBC. After the show, catch all episodes of Baking It season two streaming on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

2

What The White Lotus Season 3 Will Unpack Next

3

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

4

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

5

Pack Your Bags and Check Out These The White Lotus Secrets

Latest News

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

Exclusive

See Why Fred Armisen Is Sobbing in Baking It Holiday Sneak Peek

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

Olivia Wilde Shares Glimpse Inside Magical Disney Trip With Her 2 Kids

The Hills’ Audrina Patridge Is Dating Producer Jarod Einsohn

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate RHOBH Tequila Drama on TikTok

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas: Win an Anthropologie Candle Set