Sam Edelman 74% Off Deals: Get $35 Boots, Booties, Heels, Mules, and More

Expand your shoe wardrobe or buy some fashionable gifts with this can't-miss sale from Sam Edelman.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 12, 2022 4:53 PMTags
E! Insider Shop Image Request: Sam Edelman DealsSam Edelman

Shoes can really change the aesthetic of your outfit, right? You can go from "just being casual" to "dressed up for a night out" wearing the same exact clothes with different pairs of shoes. If you want to switch things up without exceeding your budget, there are some major deals to shop at Sam Edelman.

You can get these $130 heels for just $35. Brighten up your wardrobe with these $100 heels, which are just $45 now. Slip into these $120 backless loafers for just $65. Keep it comfy with these velvet flats that are on sale for $84 (normally $120). Keep on shopping for more Sam Edelman deals.

14 Ways To Make High Heels Comfortable and Step up Your Shoe Game

Sam Edelman 74% Off Deals

Sam Edelman Kittie Mule

These heels are just as comfortable as they are cute. They're stylish and super easy to walk on. They also come in black and beige.

$130
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Starla Mule

If you're "not a heels person," but you like the look, this is an incredibly comfortable option that you're going to love. Wearing these cushioned heels will feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$200
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Carmen Mule Heel Sandal

Brighten up your ensemble with these bold green shoes. If you adore this style, you can also get them in ivory. 

$00
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Rika Kitten Heel

These brown, suede shoes are a true wardrobe staple. You'll wear these forever.

$140
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Cecilia Mule

These textured mules prove that flat shoes can be interesting.

$120
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed Toe Flat

These pointed velvet flats are simple, yet stylish. They're available in many colors and fabrics.

$120
$85
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule

These mules are polished, yet sophisticated. You're gonna want one in every color.

$140
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Skya Pointed Toe Mule

These unique, two-tone heels are insanely comfortable thanks to their padded insoles.

$150
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lavina Buckle Mule

Instantly dress up your most casual outfit with these buckle-adorned shoes, which come in seven colors.

$130
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Daelyn Chunky Sole Short Boot

Add a rugged aesthetic to your style with these grey, lug sole boots.

$180
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Petra Pointed Toe Slingback

Slip into elegance and sophistication with these velvet heels, which are available in three colors. 

$130
$77
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Westie Lace-up Bootie

Strut in style when you wear these velvet, lace-up booties.

$180
$80
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

These elevated loafers incorporate all the trends to be on-trend.

$150
$80
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Sammie Ankle Bootie

Make a statement with these intriguing ankle boots, which are available in four colors.

$200
$85
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback Heel

These slingback heels are available in velvet and satin styles.

$140
$90
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Page Mule

These woven flats are the perfect "throw on and go" shoes. You can also get them in gold or white. 

$150
$90
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Fable Tall Boot

These cowboy-inspired riding boots will become your new go-to shoes.

$275
$90
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot

These combat boots combine comfort, style, and support with ease. They're available in four colors. 

$180
$95
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lulia Lug Sole Boot

You'll want to wear these lug sole shoes everywhere you go. They're stretchy, comfortable, and on-trend.

$180
$90
Sam Edelman

Still shoe shopping? We found those platform UGG styles that are sold out everywhere! 

