Today's Al Roker Gives Update on "Tough" Health Journey After Being Released From Hospital

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Al Roker has hope for the road ahead.



After the Today weatherman, 68, was released from the hospital for the second time in the past month, he shared an update on his recovery process.

"Listen, it's been a tough slog," he said on the Dec. 12 episode of Today via video call. I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet, and, you know, I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

And though Roker—who was first hospitalized in November for blood clots in his legs—has been considering getting a knee replacement that will have to wait until later next year. Right now, he's simply focused on regaining his energy.

"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks," he shared. "It's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back."