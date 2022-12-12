2023 Golden Globes Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Tom Cruise to Selena Gomez

Watch : 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

The Golden Globes are back—and so are some of the biggest shocks in Hollywood.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards show will be returning in January 2023 after a year off-air due to criticism over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members and questionable financial and voting practices. The event, now in its 80th year, is typically a harbinger of Oscar nominations.

This year, Irish black comedy Banshees of Inisherin scored the most nods with eight followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six, while Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary led on the television side with five nominations. Brunson herself was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, Jean Smart for Hacks and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building in her first-ever nomination.

As expected, Brendan Fraser picked up a Best Actor nomination for his performance in The Whale. However, the actor revealed in Nov. to GQ that he will not be attending the ceremony after his 2018 allegation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the HFPA, had groped and assaulted Fraser at a 2003 luncheon. (Berk—who was expelled from the organization in 2021 over a separate controversy—has denied this, though he admitted to writing an apology to Fraser.) Fraser will be competing against Austin Butler, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.