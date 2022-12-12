Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Faced "Institutional Gaslighting" in New Docuseries Trailer

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are addressing their swift exit from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, are reflecting on that time period in a new trailer for the second half of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In the preview, released by Netflix on Dec. 12, Harry admitted, "I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did...I said, 'We need to get out of here.'"

Meanwhile, Meghan addressed security fears for their family amid their departure from royal life. As she noted, "Everyone in the world knew where we were."

Looking back, Harry recalled facing "institutional gaslighting," as Meghan—seemingly referring to the media spotlight—said she was being "fed to the wolves."

Harry also claimed that the royal institution was treating them differently than his older brother Prince William. As he stated in the trailer, "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on the couple's documentary claims.