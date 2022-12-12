Maren Morris Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Against "Hatred"

When it comes to the royals, Maren Morris can run circles around this topic.
As the country singer recently explained, she has long had a fascination with the British monarchy—which is why she naturally plans to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But as far as the criticism of their show goes, Maren has already come to their defense.
"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women I have to say, it's unfathomable to me," she said in a Dec. 10 TikTok. "Since people are saying, 'A woman should never take a man away from his family. That's all this is.' Um, have you seen this family?'"
The "Craving You" singer went on to note that Meghan isn't the only that has faced public scrutiny as a member of the royal family, citing both Princess Margaret and Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, as examples.
"I can only speak as an American who's fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries," she continued. "So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front facing and people getting Netflix documentaries and what have you."
@marenmorris The monarchy fascination continues… #meghanmarkle #thecrown #meghanandharry ? Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim
The couple's new Netflix docuseries (which was produced in part by their company, Archewell Productions) was the subject of debate online after it was released on Dec. 7.
Some criticized Harry and Meghan—who share kids Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 18 months—for participating in the Netflix special about their lives after stepping back from their royal duties and moving the U.S. in 2020.
Amid the criticism, the pair's global press secretary clarified the "untrue narrative" about their reason for stepping back, sharing that privacy was not a factor in their choice.
"This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence," their spokesperson told E! News in a Dec. 9 statement. "In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."
