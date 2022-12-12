Maren Morris Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Against "Hatred"

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

When it comes to the royals, Maren Morris can run circles around this topic.

As the country singer recently explained, she has long had a fascination with the British monarchy—which is why she naturally plans to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But as far as the criticism of their show goes, Maren has already come to their defense.

"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women I have to say, it's unfathomable to me," she said in a Dec. 10 TikTok. "Since people are saying, 'A woman should never take a man away from his family. That's all this is.' Um, have you seen this family?'"

The "Craving You" singer went on to note that Meghan isn't the only that has faced public scrutiny as a member of the royal family, citing both Princess Margaret and Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, as examples.