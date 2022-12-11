Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance in New Docuseries Trailer

The Sussexs know how to get down.
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively oldies song they shared for their dance.
"I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance," Meghan recalled before struggling to remember the exact same of the tune as Harry smiled at her. "Song of 1000 dances, a thousand...I always get it wrong."
The clip then showed a montage of throwback images of the bride—wearing her white Stella McCartney halter gown—and the groom dancing to Wilson Pickett's "Land of a Thousand Dances" at the their wedding reception. The 1966 track playfully name checks classic moves such as the "pony," "mashed potato" and "the alligator."
"That was so fun," the Suits alum said in the docuseries. "Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, tied the knot in 2018 during a traditional royal wedding ceremony George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by an exclusive party at Frogmore House. George Clooney, Idris Elba, James Corden, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra were among the night's notable guests, in addition to Harry's father King Charles III, plus his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
Two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals and moved to North America. They currently live in California with their son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months.
The first, three-episode volume of Harry & Meghan, produced by the couple's Archewell Productions, premiered globally on Dec. 8. The docuseries take viewers inside the couple's royal romance, the turmoil inside the Palace that they say caused them to step back and their family life in the states.
During the series—filmed before the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in September— the pair reflected on why they wanted to take viewers inside their lives amid the royal drama.
"I'm not going to say that it's comfortable," Meghan said about making the docuseries. "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
Volume II of Harry & Meghan is set to drop Dec. 15.