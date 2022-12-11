Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance in New Docuseries Trailer

Watch : "Harry & Meghan": Duke & Duchess Reveal How They Began Dating

The Sussexs know how to get down.

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively oldies song they shared for their dance.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance," Meghan recalled before struggling to remember the exact same of the tune as Harry smiled at her. "Song of 1000 dances, a thousand...I always get it wrong."

The clip then showed a montage of throwback images of the bride—wearing her white Stella McCartney halter gown—and the groom dancing to Wilson Pickett's "Land of a Thousand Dances" at the their wedding reception. The 1966 track playfully name checks classic moves such as the "pony," "mashed potato" and "the alligator."

"That was so fun," the Suits alum said in the docuseries. "Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."