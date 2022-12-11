Cher Mourns Mother Georgia Holt's Death at 96

Cher is mourning the loss of her mom.

Fellow singer and actress Georgia Holt has died at age 96. On Dec. 10, Cher wrote on her Twitter page, "Mom is gone." A rep for the "Believe" singer also confirmed Georgia's passing to E! News.

The cause of her death was not made public. Georgia had struggled with her health in recent months. In September, Cher tweeted, "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better."

In addition to Cher, 76, Georgia is survived by her life partner Craig Spencer, her youngest daughter, General Hospital actress Georganne LaPiere, 71, and Cher's children Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.

Georgia was born Jackie Jean Crouch in Kensett, Arkansas in 1927. She competed in beauty pageants and pursued singing before becoming an actress in the '50s and '60s, appearing on shows such as I Love Lucy and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.