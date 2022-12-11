See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show

Watch : Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever"

Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius.

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.

Ava—whose dad is Ryan Phillippe—first showed off her pumpkin spice-inspired hair on Instagram on Nov. 25, sharing an adorable photo of herself posing alongside her grandmother with a slice of pie . A few days later, she posted a pic of her reflection in an antique-looking mirror. She captioned the snap, "Feels like…a renaissance."

Fans quickly took to the comments to gush over Ava's new tangerine tresses. "You caught a fire..No one can match that look!" one user wrote, while another wrote "Little mermaid vibes for sure!."