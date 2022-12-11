Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The highlight of our Sundays lately has been getting to watch a new episode of White Lotus each week. There's something so satisfying about getting lost in rich peoples' misery to forget about our own Sunday Scaries. Plus, each episode gets us closer to finding out who the three dead bodies will be and who is the murderer(s).
If you're like us and can't get enough of the trending show starring Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and more, you're not alone. It recently got renewed for a season three, so we won't feel too sad when we finish the finale and have no more episodes to watch this season.
Another way to tide you over while waiting for Mike White's next season of White Lotus? Retail therapy, of course. Scroll below for nine items inspired by White Lotus that true fans of the show will love.
Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus Sticker, Laptop Sticker, Decal, Waterproof, Vinyl, High-Quality, Tanya, Sicily, Pink, Scarf, HBO
She is the moment. This sticker of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya is not a want but a need.
White Lotus White Mug
We might not be able to afford to stay in the Pineapple Suite at the White Lotus hotel, but we will definitely be investing in this hilarious mug featuring Armond, the hotel's manager from season one.
Spa Day Key Fob
We're hoping this key fob will always make us feel like we're checking in for a spa day at one of White Lotus's many luxurious locations.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
We love Aubrey Plaza's character's beach cover-up in the second to last episode of season two, and this one from Amazon looks super similar.
The Gays Just Know How To Do Stuff - Mug 15 oz
We're obsessed with you too, Tanya. We also need this mug in our lives.
The White Lotus Resort & Spa Bucket Hat
Show your fandom in style with this White Lotus bucket hat that will make you feel like you're on vacation.
WILLBOND Womens Shawl Chiffon Bridal Evening Soft Wrap Scarf, Chiffon Scarf Ribbon Scarf Satin Scarf for Women and Girls
Channel your inner Tanya, or, as Valentina would call the look, "Peppa Pig" with this scarf from Amazon that starts at just $9.
White Lotus | HBO Season 2 | White Lotus Sweatshirt | Aubrey Plaza | Gift Idea | Christmas Gift Idea | Jennifer Coolidge | Made in USA
We're cozying up in this sweatshirt when we rewatch season 2 of White Lotus after tonight's finale so we can catch details we may have missed the first time around.