27 Premium Tech Brands You Didn’t Realize You Could Get From Amazon: Apple, Bose, JBL, Dyson, and More

It doesn't get any easier than shopping at Amazon. Save yourself some time at the store and get premium tech gadgets from your favorite brands including Beats, Roku, Homedics, and Tile.

Amazon really does have everything, right? Every time I shop, I am amazed to see how many options there are and I always discover products from premium brands, which make me say "I had no idea this brand was on Amazon."

You can't beat the ease and speed of shopping from Amazon and the product selection just keeps getting better than ever. If you're shopping for yourself or looking for a thoughtful gift, you can't go wrong with a useful tech product. Check out these must-haves from 27 brands you didn't realize are available on Amazon.

Amazon Tech Brands

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These Beats wireless headphones are essential whether you're working, hitting the gym, or hanging out. The battery has 40 hours of listening time. These high-performance headphones come in four colors and have 47,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

A shopper reviewed, "I absolutely love them! I use them for the gym, and previous headphones would slide off my head depending on the workout I was doing. And these have been staying on! Plus they are super cute!"

$200
$130
Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These are my favorite earbuds. They stay in my ears no matter what I'm doing. The sound quality is crisp and clear. The battery life is amazing, and I cannot get through my day without them. Amazon has these in three colors and they have 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$250
$180
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These are from Kim Kardashian's collaboration with Beats. They have that same sound quality and battery life that Beats is known for and they come in three neutral colors. These earbuds have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$200
Amazon

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$130
$80
Amazon

JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This is my favorite speaker. I actually keep it in my shower since it's waterproof. I bring it on trips and I love it so much. It gives so much sound for such a compact device and I could not rave about it more. There are a few colors to choose from. This speaker has 55,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$45
Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device

Simplify your streaming with this easy-to-use remote, which gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Sling, YouTube, and ESPN. It has 271,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
$25
Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K- Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls

Here's another great streaming stick. It's compact, yet powerful with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, iHeartRadio, Apple TV, CBS Sling, YouTube, and ESPN. It has 35,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$32
Amazon

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad

Yes, you can get iPads on Amazon. There are four colors and two storage sizes to choose from. This iPad has 5-star Amazon reviews.

$599
$549
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort - True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Boses claims that these are "the world's most effective noise cancelling earbuds." They have plenty of fans with 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$199
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

This pair of headphones is one of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season. You can get the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in five colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.

$549
$450
Amazon

Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This smart TV has stunning picture and sound quality. It has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$330
$240
Amazon

Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine, Silver, Small Travel Sound Machine with 6 Relaxing Nature Sounds

Relax and have a comfortable night's sleep with one of these Homedics sound machines. It's small enough for travel and efficient enough for everyday use. It has 41,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$24
$18
Amazon

Homedics Back and Neck Massager, Portable Shiatsu All Body Massage Pillow with Heat, Targets Upper and Lower Back, Neck and Shoulders; Lightweight for Travel

Give yourself the relief you need with this heated portable massaging pillow which targets your back and shoulders. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$65
$42
Amazon

HoMedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat for Full, Upper, and Lower Back, Deep Kneading Massager, Fits Most Chairs for Home or Office Use

This heated massage cushion is perfect for home or the office. If you love to multi-task, this is just what you need. 

$112
$80
Amazon

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

Treat you feet with some soothing relaxation. This foot bath has bubbles, massage nodes, and a removable pumice stone. It has 20,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$20
Amazon

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum

This vacuum includes wands and accessories so you can clean all kinds of floors and get hard-to-reach surfaces. It's even great for pet hair removal. It's Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly. Plus it traps allergens and bacteria, per the brand, which points out, "no other vacuum expels cleaner air."

It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$300
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier

Use this is an air purifier all year and as a fan in the summer. Its "HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home," according to the brand. Now it works with Amazon Alexa, which makes your life even easier. 

$500
$365
Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

You get what you pay for with this Dyson hair dryer, which helps you style your hair quickly and effectively while minimizing heat damage. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.

$600
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style and dry your hair with this heated brush from Revlon, which has 263,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$39
Amazon

Theragun Mini - Handheld Electric Massage Gun - Compact Muscle and Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go

This handheld massage gun adds in muscle therapy and relaxation. Don't let the word "mini" fool you. This ultra-compact device is incredibly powerful. You'll want to keep this in your gym bag, for sure. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$178
Amazon

Hyperice Venom Go - Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable

I just got one of these and I'm obsessed. You put the adhesive pad on your skin. The heated massage device attaches to that pad and you never have to hold it in place. It stays put to give you the relief you need.

$129
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch

This Bluetooth-enabled smart watch has an ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, and GPS Fall Detection. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in four colors.

$250
$139
Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More

If you feel like you're always losing your keys. Attach one of these GPS trackers to your keyrings and you'll never have that problem again. You can track your stuff with the Tile app, which doesn't get any easier.

It has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$18
Amazon

Tile Thin Bluetooth Tracker, Wallet Finder and Item Locator

Here's another Tile tracker, shaped like a credit card. Put this in your wallet, so you never have to search for it again. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$35
$24
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell - 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation

Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 108,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$100
$60
Amazon

Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

This affordable whitening toothbrush comes with eight replacement heads. It has an incredibly battery life, four modes, a timer, and it comes with a carrying case. There are three colors to choose from. It has 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$37
Amazon

PMD Personal Microderm Classic - At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine with Kit for Face & Body - Exfoliating Crystals and Vacuum Suction for Fresh and Radiant Skin

Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$159
$99
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these unbelievable deals on Christmas trees.

