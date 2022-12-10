Glee's Kevin McHale Speaks Out Against The Price of Glee Docuseries

"In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there," Ushkowitz told the outlet. "And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what really happened. So you know, for me, it feels even more pertinent to actually be the ones to share our experience when people are sharing experiences that they didn't have."

McHale added, "I also think the other reason why we wanted to do this was that with the pandemic and TikTok, there has been this weird resurgence of Glee. A whole new generation of people has been finding it. Like, children, who were not alive when the show started. We talked to [creator] Ryan [Murphy] about that, too, about just how cool and what an opportunity that is for people. They're not necessarily attached to all of the, let's say, drama, or the bad things people will talk about in the press because they're just seeing this with new eyes."

Fellow cast member Chord Overstreet also spoke about the new docuseries back in August. "I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn't have anything to do with that from what I know," he said on The Elvis Duran Show. "We're all really close and pretty much like family. Nobody knows anything about that. I think it's a little bit of like just trying to get people to watch something. I don't think anybody really knows anything about it. I think it's just like a tabloid thing trying to sell."

McHale and Jenna starred on all six seasons of Glee, which ended in 2015. Overstreet joined in season two as Sam Evans. Monteith played their character's friend Finn Hudson, and was also an original cast member. He died at age 31 of an accidental overdose in 2013.