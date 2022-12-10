Jana Kramer and Daughter Jolie Have a Fun Girls' Night at 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC

It was a mommy-daughter girls' night out in the city!
On Dec. 9, Jana Kramer attended Z100's star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City and brought along a special date: Her daughter Jolie, 6. The mother-daughter duo posed for adorable pics together on the red carpet, where the One Tree Hill alum showcased a pastel pink, sequined, feathered mini dress with an asymmetrical hem and Jolie wore a white and silver tulle dress. Jana also took the stage as a presenter.
The actress and singer—who shares both Jolie and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—documented the pair's trip to the Big Apple on her Instagram Story. "Seeing New York through her eyes for the next 24 hours is going to be amazing," she captioned a video of Jolie riding in a car into the city and marveling at all the skyscrapers.
Jana later shared a clip of the two getting ready for the Jingle Ball. "Alright girlfriend," she said to her daughter. "You ready to walk the red carpet?"
Jolie responded, "Yes!"
Jingle Ball performers included Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Dove Cameron. Jana also shared on her Instagram Story videos of herself and Jolie watching the concert from backstage and also from their seats in the arena. Later, she and Jolie appeared snuggling in a bed together. "Did you have so much fun?" Jana asked, to which the little girl responded, "Yes!"
The star also shared photos of the two at the event on her Instagram grid, captioning her post, "What an incredibly special night to remember with my beautiful little girl. Thanks @iheartradio for the memories. #jingleball2022."
The Steppin' Into The Holiday actress later shared a video of the two preparing to "speed date" New York City before their flight. The two watched the Radio City Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.
See photos of Jana, her daughter Jolie and other stars at the Jingle Ball in New York City: