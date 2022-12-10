Jana Kramer and Daughter Jolie Have a Fun Girls' Night at 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC

Jana Kramer brought her daughter Jolie, 6, for a fun night out in New York City, where they attended the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball and took in another show.

By Corinne Heller Dec 10, 2022 4:12 PMTags
MusicCeleb KidsJana Kramer
Watch: Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

It was a mommy-daughter girls' night out in the city!

On Dec. 9, Jana Kramer attended Z100's star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City and brought along a special date: Her daughter Jolie, 6. The mother-daughter duo posed for adorable pics together on the red carpet, where the One Tree Hill alum showcased a pastel pink, sequined, feathered mini dress with an asymmetrical hem and Jolie wore a white and silver tulle dress. Jana also took the stage as a presenter.

The actress and singer—who shares both Jolie and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—documented the pair's trip to the Big Apple on her Instagram Story. "Seeing New York through her eyes for the next 24 hours is going to be amazing," she captioned a video of Jolie riding in a car into the city and marveling at all the skyscrapers.

Jana later shared a clip of the two getting ready for the Jingle Ball. "Alright girlfriend," she said to her daughter. "You ready to walk the red carpet?"

Jolie responded, "Yes!"

photos
Jana Kramer's Down in the DMs Confessions

Jingle Ball performers included Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Backstreet BoysCharlie Puth, Lizzo and Dove Cameron. Jana also shared on her Instagram Story videos of herself and Jolie watching the concert from backstage and also from their seats in the arena. Later, she and Jolie appeared snuggling in a bed together. "Did you have so much fun?" Jana asked, to which the little girl responded, "Yes!"

The star also shared photos of the two at the event on her Instagram grid, captioning her post, "What an incredibly special night to remember with my beautiful little girl. Thanks @iheartradio for the memories. #jingleball2022."

Instagram / Jana Kramer

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Ex-Grey's Anatomy Writer Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis

3

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

The Steppin' Into The Holiday actress later shared a video of the two preparing to "speed date" New York City before their flight. The two watched the Radio City Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Instagram / Jana Kramer

See photos of Jana, her daughter Jolie and other stars at the Jingle Ball in New York City:

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jana Kramer & Jolie Rae Caussin

The two appear at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Brooke Shields, Rowan Henchy & Grier Henchy

The actress appears with her daughters.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Lizzo
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Charlie Puth
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutsch
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes
Kevin Kane/WireImage
Ava Max
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel & Bryn Hoppy

The Real Housewives of New York City alum appears with her daughter.

Kevin Kane/WireImage
Backstreet Boys

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

3

Ex-Grey's Anatomy Writer Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis

4

Kelli Giddish Gives Insight Into Her Law & Order: SVU Exit

5

Backstreet Boys ABC Special Canceled After Nick Carter Allegations

Latest News

Jana Kramer and Daughter Jolie Have a Fun Girls' Night at Jingle Ball

The Foot Locker & Melody Ehsani Drop Will Elevate Your Streetwear Game

Exclusive

E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares Her 4-Minute Beauty Routine

Everything We Know So Far About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

J.Crew 93% Off Deals: Get $128 Jeans for $10 & More Jaw-Dropping Finds

Update!

Athleta 60% Off Deals: Get a $129 Jumpsuit for $28 and More

Inside Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Bittersweet Love Story