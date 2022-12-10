Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Sadie North South Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $300, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 80% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade 80% Off Deal
Kate Spade Sadie North South Crossbody,
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four colors. It even has an external zipper for easy-to-access additional storage.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Sadie North South Crossbody Reviews
A shopper raved, "LOVE IT! It's a great size to hold what you need and is easy to carry."
Another shared, "Perfect for travel. I used this bag recently on visit to England and France. Lightweight and sized to carry essentials."
"Great purse. Very stylish! More room than it looks like," a shopper wrote.
Someone else reviewed, "VERY CUTE AND HOLDS JUST ENOUGH OF WHAT I NEED."
A shopper wrote, "This is the perfect purse - slim, large enough to fit everything, and very chic looking. I love it's size, the neutral color, and the few pockets it has. Its appropriate for every occasion."
