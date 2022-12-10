Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, U.S. Soccer shared in a statement on Dec. 9.

The sports writer died after reportedly collapsing at the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match, per NPR. He was 48.

"The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," the organization wrote in a statement Dec. 9. "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

The statement continued, "Here in the United States, Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."