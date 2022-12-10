Why Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Bittersweet Love Story Is the Stuff of Country Music Legend

Christopher Berkey/AP/Shutterstock

When did Tammy Wynette and George Jones last perform together?

Over the years, Wynette and Jones' personal troubles only added to their respective larger-than-life myths as artists, and when they reunited for their ninth studio album, 1995's One, fans were over the moon.

"It was wonderful, it was as though we had never quit," Wynette told reporters at a press conference for the album's release. "I just walked in the studio and I seemed to know what he was gonna do, and he knew what I was gonna do, and it was really great."

"Just like old times," Jones agreed.

They took the stage together for the first time in 15 years to play a medley of their hits at the 1995 CMA Awards and set off on what would be their final duet tour. Though it wasn't enough to keep their marriage humming, their chemistry never lost its spark while they were singing.

After Wynette's death three years later, Jones said in a statement, "I am just very glad that we were able to work together and tour together again. It was very important for us to close the chapter on everything that we had been through. I know Tammy felt the same way. Life is too short. In the end, we were very close friends. And now, I have lost that friend. I couldn't be sadder."

