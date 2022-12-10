Exclusive

E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares the 4-Minute Beauty Routine That You Need to Add to Your Arsenal

Speed up your routine with these easy-to-use products from Bobbi Brown's brand Jones Road.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 10, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Holiday Gift Guide, Guest Editors, Bobbi BrownCourtesy: Bobbi Brown

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Forget about those 20-step beauty routines you've seen all over YouTube. Four minutes is more than enough time to achieve a luminous look, according to E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor Bobbi Brown. The Jones Road founder explained, "I'm always on the go. For the past 30-something years, I have always put my makeup on in the car when I'm on the go. I don't do my makeup at home."

Bobbi is all about accessible, effortless beauty that we can all achieve. She elaborated, "I'm in the suburbs, so I'm driving more. I hop in my husband's car. It takes us four minutes to get to our golf club to have dinner. I am done with makeup by the time I get there and I never have a stitch on when I leave the house."

We all have four minutes to spare, right? Here's everything you need to know.

Bobbi Brown's 4-Minute Beauty Routine

Jones Road The Face Pencil

"I always want to look less tired. I always color correct and conceal first."

"The Face Pencil could be a concealer. It can be a corrector. It could be foundation to your skin. It could be just a touch-up stick. You could use it under your eyes in a lighter shade or under your brow to give a highlight. You could use it on the inner corner of your eye too if you want to give a highlight. I am not too into contouring, but I know people have used it. And I'm sure there are other things you can do. I even use it for lips sometimes."

There are 25 easy-to-blend shades to choose from.

$25
Jones Road

Jones Road Miracle Balm

"If I really don't have time, I will just throw on Miracle Balm." 

Miracle Balm comes in eight shades.

$38
Jones Road

Jones Road The Best Pencil

"Then, I will take a brown pencil and line my eyes and softly fill in my brows." 

This pencil comes in six shades. 

$22
Jones Road

Jones Road The Mascara

"Once I start putting makeup on, I have to put on mascara. I can do mascara without eyeshadow, but not eyeshadow without mascara."

$22
Jones Road

Jones Road The Best Blush

"If I have an extra second, I might put a powder blush on my cheek."

This blush is available in five versatile shades.

$28
Jones Road

Jones Road Cool Gloss

"Then, I will throw on a lip gloss. I'm not a big lipstick person, but I do like a good lip gloss. You can also take the gloss and put it on your cheeks and do a little highlight."

This lip gloss comes in 10 shades.

 

$22
Jones Road

