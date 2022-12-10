Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Expecting Baby No. 3

This announcement deserves its own gold medal.
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Reid jointly announced on Instagram they are adding a new member to the team: baby No. 3. The couple, married since 2018, accompanied the news with a sweet video montage of their family at a beach.
In the clips, the pair's two children—5-year-old son Caiden and 3-year-old daughter Liv—hold hands while they run along in the sand, with another segment shows Ryan and Kayla sharing a sweet kiss while she shows off her baby bump. As the family gathers around together, the words "Lochte baby #3 Coming June 2023" are shown on screen.
Referencing both Caiden and Liv being born in June, Ryan and Kayla captioned their Dec. 9 post, "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!"
In her Dec. 9 Instagram Stories, Kayla spoke about her excitement to announce her pregnancy, adding that she can finally address why she's been "so out of breath" lately. She said she's a "few days away" from her second trimester, and that compared to her last two pregnancies, this one is unique for a particular reason.
"And this go around, my third time over here, this first trimester, I have been eating like a machine, like a linebacker," Kayla said. "And Ryan knows. If I look at him, and I'm hungry, he's like 'OK, well, let's get you fed.' Because I just can't handle it. Just starving uncontrollably. And I have to eat or I will be sick."
Kayla said that she keeps "snacks everywhere," including in her car and purse, so she is "able to operate." Regardless of the change, Kayla is taking it easy on herself.
"This might be my last pregnancy," Kayla noted. "So, I'm just going to go balls to the wall and give myself some grace."