Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon.
Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!
"Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 9 alongside a series of photos from the red carpet including one with Allison's father, news anchor Brian Williams. "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw."
After slipping in the nod to their engagement, the American Horror Story: Coven star added, "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit."
The Girls alum, 34, wore a long, dark sequin gown with her hair down and wavy. Her smokey eyeshadow was the perfect complement to the look for the Dec. 7 premiere of her A.I. horror comedy film. Meanwhile, Alexander wore a double breasted black on black plaid suit with a white shirt and black tie.
The Get Out actress and Alexander have been dating since late 2019 after meeting on the set of their film Horizon Line. (Previously, Allison was married to Ricky Van Veen for four years, splitting up in June 2019.)
Their engagement comes about a year after they quietly welcomed their son. The couple kept Arlo's birth private for several months, until they were spotted with their baby on a vacation in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands in April 2022.
"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," a source told People at the time. "But they're over the moon."