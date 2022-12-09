Ant Anstead Enjoys “BBQ Night” With Son Hudson After Reaching Custody Agreement With Ex Christina Haack

Watch : Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement

You'll flip over this adorable father-son moment.

Ant Anstead shared a glimpse into his and 3-year-old son Hudson's "BBQ night" on his Dec. 7 Instagram Story. In the snap, Ant is seen looking at Hudson lovingly while the little one smiles at the camera.

The pair's barbecue date comes after Ant and ex-wife Christina Haack recently closed the chapter on their custody battle over Hudson. Just two days ago, a rep for Christina confirmed to E! News that the pair have reached an agreement and will not be heading to trial over the matter.

As for what arrangement the co-parents settled on, a judge signed off on both parties continuing "to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson on Nov. 18, per court documents obtained by E! News. The pair also agreed to have an alternating holiday schedule for their son.

At the time, Ant's attorney Steven G. Hittelman said, "Mr. Anstead is thrilled with the outcome and considers it case closed."

E! News has reached out to Ant's rep for comment on the custody agreement but hasn't received a comment.