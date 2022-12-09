Sandra Lee's Holiday Gift Guide Includes Tasteful Picks That Give Back

Sandra Lee shares her top picks from the Elton Johns AIDS Foundation x Saks Fifth Avenue Capsule Collection, including candles and ornaments and candy dishes, oh my!

By Jenny Lee Dec 09, 2022 11:20 PMTags
Ecomm: Sandra Lee Holiday Gift GuideBFA for Saks x EJAF

What does chef and author Sandra Lee love about the holidays? "It's everything! It's the magic of the season and the wonderful feeling that we all have. This year more than any other year, I think it's important that we remember what's truly important. And that is kindness, gratitude and appreciation."

Sandra incorporates this compassion not just into her holiday traditions but also the work she does as a board member of The Elton Johns AIDS Foundation. This winter, the foundation has partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue on an incredible collection of designers and gifts that give back to the foundation's Rocket Fund and its mission to end AIDS.

The collection has something for everyone on your nice list, including men's, women's, kid's, home, beauty and more, making it the perfect place to wrap up your holiday shopping. "Giving a gift the recipient is going to love makes all the difference— take the time to explore their passions, interests and desires," Sandra tells E!. To get you started, Sandra's rounded up her favorite picks from the collaboration, ranging from fun and fresh to cozy and sophisticated, that are sure to please any of your loved ones.

According to Sandra, "When you give someone a gift, it should always be thoughtful and personal." Her holiday picks reflect this meaningful sentiment, from darling ornament sets and oh-so-chic coffee table books that will elevate any home space, to delightfully nostalgic candy dishes and luxurious candles from Spain. The expansive Elton Johns AIDS Foundation x Saks capsule collection has something for everyone in your life, including you!

Milton Brown Stocking Filler 10-Piece Bath & Shower Gel Set

"A lovely soap or candle is a fantastic hostess gift. Molton Brown has a beautiful set in the collection and Lladro's fleurs candle is quite elegant."

$50
Saks Fifth Avenue

Jonathan Adler Holiday 2-Piece Apollo Ornament Set

"Ornaments are always a great addition to a bottle of wine or an aperitif— this Jonathan Adler Holiday 2-Piece Apollo Ornament Set is perfect for the space enthusiast."

$29
Saks Fifth Avenue

Graphic Image Coco Chanel Leather-Bound Book

"Coffee table books are another way to illuminate one's interests— whether that be through their collections or characteristics."

$95
Saks Fifth Avenue

By Robynblair Sassy Sprinkles Candy Dish

"A great gift above all is one that brings joy to the recipient— this acrylic candy dish made of sprinkles is so fun, colorful and lively. It instantly makes me feel like a kid again!"

$260
Saks Fifth Avenue

