The Ultimate Gift Guide for Coffee, Tea & Matcha Lovers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Few things fill us with as much joy as the sound of our coffee machines brewing our favorite blend in the morning. If you know someone who loves coffee as much as we do, you're going to want to keep reading. This guide to the best gift ideas for coffee, Matcha and tea enthusiasts will give you some much-needed gifting inspo for the holidays.
From coffee subscription boxes to modern espresso machines, these gift ideas will win over the hearts of your caffeine addicted friends and family this holiday season. Whether you're looking to gift a coffee connoisseur who has been talking about getting into coffee art or a Matcha starter pack for a Matcha-lover, there's something in this roundup for everyone, from the at-home barista to the caffeine newbie.
Scroll below for a whole latte amazing coffee and tea gift ideas!
Brew Joy Gift Box
Pour a cup of La Colombe's Winter Toast in their festive mug for ultimate holiday vibes. The coffee medium roast that's sweet, fruity and nutty with its roasted almond, chocolate mousse and rum cake flavors, making it the perfect gift idea for your coffee connoisseur friends and family.
Keurig K-Mini® Single Serve Coffee Maker
This single serve coffee maker from Keurig is perfect for the college student who cannot start their day without a cup of coffee. It' doesn't take up much space and comes in so many cute colors currently on sale. To complete the gift, snag the Keurig stocking stuffer pods to make any coffee-lover in your life happy.
Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box™
A coffee subscription box?! You know the coffee lover in your life would absolutely flip out over this. Bean Box curates some of the best coffee from roasters across the US, with free shipping and farm-to-cup sustainability. Options include a deluxe coffee and chocolate tasting box, an award-winning box with coffees from around the world and so, so much more. Brb, gifting this to myself immediately.
Pour Over Discovery Set
For the expert coffee enthusiast in your life who is already basically at barista-level status, gift them a luxe coffee gift that you know they'll use every single day. This pour over set from Blue Bottle Coffee comes with the Winter Single Origin, a Blue Bottle Pour Over Kit and an instant pass to our Virtual Brew Class. It's like gifting them a fun experience that will amp up their coffee game.
Matcha Starter Pack
Matcha might be an acquired taste for some, but for the Matcha fanatic in your life, they'll totally appreciate a Matcha Starter Pack from Chamberlain Coffee. The set comes with a Stainless Steel Straw Pack, Cold Brew Mason Jar, Milk Frother and a choice of Chamberlain Coffee Matcha— Original, Mango or Vanilla. You can also snag the Super Matcha Bundle, which also comes with a cute tote bag.
Bodum Bistro Electric Blade Grinder, 1 EA, White
Freshly ground coffee often tastes better than pre-ground coffee. For small batches of coffee, this Bodum electric blade grinder is a must-have. One Amazon user shares, "While on a trip with friends, I discovered that freshly ground coffee beans taste much better than pre-ground. Shortly after, I purchased this small coffee bean grinder and haven't went back to pre-ground coffee beans since. I've been using it daily for about 5 months now and it works great."
Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser with Spout
This cold brew iced coffee maker and tea infuser really is the best of both worlds for someone who has a shared love of coffee and tea. The cold brew maker extracts coffee concentrate and can be stored for up to two weeks and mixed with other beverages to make all your favorite coffee concoctions. One review shares, "I love my cold brew pitcher and filter. It's high quality and sturdy and a great addition to my kitchen. We use it every week to make our cold brew coffee and in the summer for our iced tea. We love it!"
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is perfect for slow sippers. One Amazon review raves, "I cannot think how I lived without this incredible mug. I have two, the 10 and the 14. If you only want one go for the larger of the two; the small one is a bit small but great when I want a smaller and stronger cup of tea. I am someone who drinks slowly and BFE (before Ember) I would encounter numerous cold, half drunk cups of tea and coffee all over the house."
Another shares, "This mug has literally transformed my coffee experience. You know, when you're halfway through your coffee mug, and you take a sip expecting that it will be lukewarm? Doesn't happen with this mug! Every sip is that first sip experience because it's always the right temperature the whole time."
Coffee Station Starter Pack
Some want wine bars in their kitchens, others coffee stations. If you know someone who wants the latter, snag them this Nespresso coffee station starter pack that comes with a set of two coffee mugs, two spoons and a capsule dispenser. To complete the starter pack, gift them some delicious coffee capsules from Nespresso, as well.
Bodum Bistro Coffee Mug, 12 Ounce (6-Pack), Clear
Burning your hands on a coffee or tea mug is no fun. Gift the coffee and tea lover in your life this set of six tempered glass mugs so they'll never have to deal with that problem again. They're lightweight and super easy to clean and hold. A functional gift for any hot beverage drinker!
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Bring the coffee shop to anyone's home with this espresso machine that is currently on sale. It has two filters so that you can make single or double espresso shots. The machine can brew lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, and has such a sleek design that would look stunning in any kitchen.
Drinking Glass Cups Set of 4 - Can Shaped Glass Cups
These drinking glasses are perfect for an ice cold Matcha or latte on the go. They're made with high-quality durable glass that are dishwasher safe, lead-free and BPA free, which is way better than plastic cups. The set also coms with lids and reusable straws, plus a straw brush cleaner.
OSULLOC Premium Tea Collection Gift Set
For the tea lover in your life, gift them this luxe tea collection gift set that has super aromatic flavors like Honey Pear Tea, Tangerine Tea and so much more. One Amazon review shares, "Its a nice way to sample a variety of teas from this brand and would make a good gift for a tea lover. They are all very pleasant tasting and smelling. The box designs are beautiful and the presentation is quite aesthetic."
Milk Frother Handheld Coffee Art Set
For the creative coffee enthusiast, a latte art set would make for such a great gift. It comes with a whisk frother, a frothing pitcher, a cocoa shaker, 17 reusable coffee decorating stencils, two mix spoons and a latte art pen. This coffee art set comes One review shares, "This is a nice set. It comes with all accessories needed and make fancy looking coffee. It comes with many stencils to do different pictures on the top. I used cinnamon or cocoa powder. I really like it."
