Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92

The Parks and Recreation community has lost a valued member.
Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers in the NBC sitcom, has passed away her family shared in a statement posted to her Facebook page. She was 92.
"To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," the Dec. 8 statement read. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work."
They added, "Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family."
Alongside confirmation of her passing, Helen's family sharing a video paying tribute to her life and work. The video opens up to one of her quotes that reads, "I love doing drama but I'm always hired to do comedy."
"To our beloved Helen…you always made us laugh," they wrote in the video. "Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are."
The moving video features another quote from Helen that reads, "The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure."
In addition to her fan favorite role on Parks and Recreation her decades long career, which began with the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty, featured appearances across TV, including appearances on Burning Love, Veronica Mars, True Blood and New Girl. Her final roles included the Netflix films He's All That and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.
Following her passing, the official Parks and Recreation social media accounts paid tribute to the late actress, sharing as photo of Helen as Ethel holding a flask and saying, "Can anybody top me off?"
The Dec. 9 tweet read, "Rest in peace, Helen Slayton-Hughes. Ethel Beavers will forever be in our hearts."