Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch: See Who's Playing Cady, Regina & More

The cast of the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical film adaptation, based on the Broadway musical written by Tina Fey, is here! Find out who will be playing Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian.

By Daniel Trainor Dec 09, 2022 10:16 PMTags
TVLindsay LohanBroadwayTina FeySaturday Night LiveAmy PoehlerRachel McAdamsAmanda SeyfriedCelebritiesLizzy CaplanMoanaAuli'i Cravalho
Watch: Jonathan Bennett REACTS to Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls 2 Speculation

Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here.

The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey as Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively, E! News confirms.

In the 2004 film version, the same roles were originated by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese.

There's still no word on who might play Gretchen or Karen—originated by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, respectively—but we'll keep listening to our fifth sense for updates on that front. 

The film adaptation will also be written and produced by Fey, featuring music by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, who both also worked on the Broadway musical.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is on board as a producer.

So, where do you know these soon-to-be North Shore High students from?

Rice played Kate Winslet's daughter Siobhan on HBO's Mare of Easttown and appeared as Betty Brant in both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man No Way Home and Rapp currently appears on HBO Max's The Secret Life of College Girls and actually took over the role of Regina on Broadway in 2019.

Meanwhile, Cravalho voiced the titular character in Disney's Moana and Spivey is fresh off his Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's A Strange Loop.

photos
15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Mean Girls: The Musical opened on Broadway in April 2018 after premiering in Washington, D.C. the year prior. 

The Broadway show closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the show still tours nationally. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo; Getty Images

While we still have to wait awhile for the return of those ill-fated Candy Cane Grams and Kälteen Bars, Mean Girls: The Musical will eventually stream on Paramount+.

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

3

Kelli Giddish Gives Insight Into Her Law & Order: SVU Exit

4

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

5

See All the 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman

Ant Anstead Enjoys “BBQ Night” With Son Hudson After Custody Agreement

Sandra Lee's Holiday Gift Guide Includes Tasteful Picks That Give Back

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Coffee, Tea & Matcha Lovers

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films

Backstreet Boys ABC Special Canceled After Nick Carter Allegations