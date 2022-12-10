We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang

Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you.

Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.

"A Boy Band Christmas," which kicked off Dec. 2 and runs through the 23rd, finds the six artists performing a mix of classic holiday songs and their own unforgettable hits, including their recent single "O Holy Night," recorded specifically for the tour. And we must have been awfully good this year, because got to spend time with this all-star ensemble to find out what fans can expect from the show.

"Clearly, we have quite a few hits among the people that are up on the stage, so you're gonna get some of those," Drew exclusively told E! News. "You're gonna get a little bit of holiday mixed in there. You're gonna get some things that you probably aren't expecting. You're gonna get some things that are new to all of us."