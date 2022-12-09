Noah Young: A Farming Influencer in the Digital Age

Ad
Farming influencers are reaping the rewards of modern technology and digital media, engaging with a broad audience and creating inspiring content. But the challenges they face in the present day are numerous. From tackling the changing climate to finding innovative ways to engage with followers, farming influencers must stay ahead of the curve and work hard to make their mark in the industry. They can make a difference through dedication and creativity, inspiring others to join the movement and help build a healthier, more sustainable future. Below is the story of a farming influencer, Noah Young.
Noah Young is the proud owner of The Shiloh Farm, a small homestead in Nebraska that he runs with his family. Growing up in Nebraska, Noah was exposed to the agricultural industry and used farming to create a secure lifestyle for his family. He earned a degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska and began working in marketing. During the 2020 pandemic, Noah decided to take his family's small garden and a flock of chickens to the next level and began sharing his homestead journey on Instagram and TikTok.
The Ag influencer started creating edutainment videos that combined his industry knowledge with his passion for entertainment to educate and inspire others. His videos soon became viral, and he now has a following of over 760K followers on TikTok and 295K on Instagram. Noah shows his dedication to providing his audience with the resources and knowledge they need to build a life off the land and to raise a family with a strong work ethic.
After experiencing a devastating house fire and losing all his possessions as a college student, Noah decided to take a chance to reconnect with his agricultural roots by purchasing two chicks and a duckling to raise at his parents' home. Despite facing the challenge of caring for livestock with no prior experience, he showed his children that taking risks can be a learning experience.
The farmer also faced the challenge of not fitting into the farming community due to his lack of knowledge. Despite these challenges, he used his platform to be a voice for the agricultural community, highlighting the positive aspects of agriculture amidst negative news coverage. His perseverance and courage ultimately paid off when a farm property came up for sale that his family could call home.
Even with all the challenges, Noah built a following of over 1 million people between Instagram and TikTok, a significant accomplishment for him. His dream is to run a demonstration farm where people from all walks of life can come and experience agriculture up close. He wants them to see milking cows and churning the milk into butter, harvesting vegetables, and butchering chickens to create a meal before their eyes.
The Ag influencer plans to grow organically raised produce for the community in produce boxes and sell to local restaurants. He would also like to expand their acreage and increase bison there on the prairie, restoring the land to how it was a few hundred years ago. He also has short-term goals such as raising bees, planting an orchard for the bees, selling local honey, building a greenhouse this winter, and selling plants this spring. This will provide excellent content to share on social media to continue expanding his reach and inspire others to start a homestead, garden or farm.