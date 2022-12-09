Noah Young: A Farming Influencer in the Digital Age

The farmer also faced the challenge of not fitting into the farming community due to his lack of knowledge. Despite these challenges, he used his platform to be a voice for the agricultural community, highlighting the positive aspects of agriculture amidst negative news coverage. His perseverance and courage ultimately paid off when a farm property came up for sale that his family could call home.

Even with all the challenges, Noah built a following of over 1 million people between Instagram and TikTok, a significant accomplishment for him. His dream is to run a demonstration farm where people from all walks of life can come and experience agriculture up close. He wants them to see milking cows and churning the milk into butter, harvesting vegetables, and butchering chickens to create a meal before their eyes.

The Ag influencer plans to grow organically raised produce for the community in produce boxes and sell to local restaurants. He would also like to expand their acreage and increase bison there on the prairie, restoring the land to how it was a few hundred years ago. He also has short-term goals such as raising bees, planting an orchard for the bees, selling local honey, building a greenhouse this winter, and selling plants this spring. This will provide excellent content to share on social media to continue expanding his reach and inspire others to start a homestead, garden or farm.