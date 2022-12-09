The MixtapE! Presents Dove Cameron, Kenny Chesney and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Dove Cameron is flipping the script.
On Dec. 9, the 26-year-old artist released a new pop anthem "Girl Like Me," which is inspired by Edwyn Collins' 1994 hit "Girl Like You."
"I will be dancing naked around my apartment to it all night living my 2000s Demi Moore dreams!!" Dove wrote on Instagram while celebrating the release. "Edwyn Collins i love you!!!"
Fans can also enjoy newly released tracks from Sofia Carson, Kenny Chensey, Paramore and more artists. Keep scrolling for our weekend picks.
Kenny Chesney—"Da Ruba Girl"
How do you make sure you never forget your dearly departed four-legged best friend? For this country singer, you write a heartfelt tribute song. "No one had a bigger, bolder heart than Da Ruba Girl, whose name was Ruby," Kenny said. "She was a rescue my friend brought into our lives, and she was the most loving, gentle soul. It's why she inspired the song, and truly how she showed us better ways to be human." All proceeds from the song will benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Dove Cameron—"Girl Like Me"
For her latest release, Dove put a fresh new twist on the 1994 hit "Girl Like You" by Edwyn Collins. "It's been one of my favorite songs since as long as I can remember," Dove said. "One day, we had the idea to gender flip it, or rather, write an empowering response to the original with a slightly more synth-y club future leaning point of view. This song is what I would want playing behind me in a slow motion fight scene in the action film of my dreams."
Alanis Morissette—"Little Drummer Boy"
After wrapping up her headline tour in celebration of Jagged Little Pill's 25th anniversary, the Grammy winner decided to end 2022 on a festive note with a cover of a holiday classic. Add this track before you gather around the fireplace this season.
María Becerra—"La Nena de Argentina"
The rising Argentine pop star returns with her second studio album titled La Nena de Argentina. If you can only listen to one song, make it the title track, which is a reggaeton-pop anthem that celebrates her come-up in her home country.
Sofia Carson—"Applause"
Featured in the upcoming movie Tell It Like a Woman, this new track written by Diane Warren is all about female empowerment. "I am honored to be the voice of ‘Applause,'" Sofia said. "An anthem dedicated to the women of the world. A deeply timely reminder to applaud ourselves for how far we've come, and to applaud ourselves for how far we will go. Because we fight like women, we survive like women and we do it together."
YG feat. Lil Wayne—"Miss My Dawgs"
The "Toot It and Boot It" rapper pays homage to his late friend and fellow MC Slim 400, who died in December 2021. Plus, the track is the first new music from YG since the arrival of his sixth album I Got Issues in September.
Paramore—"The News"
The rock band addresses the 24-hour news cycle and the struggle to comprehend—and unplug—from nonstop headlines in the track. "It's the balance between apathy and the righteous rage that motivates you to action," leader singer Hayley Williams told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I think in between there is wherever your own mental boundary is like to protect your own energy. And that's just a battle that everyone's going to have to figure out on their own what that looks like."
Daniel Seavey—"Runaway"
In celebration of his new 2023 solo tour, the Why Don't We singer released a track that has new sounds from what fans are used to from his boy band days. "I just wanted to give it some left field fun and I think it did accomplish that," Daniel told E! News. "It feels like it goes a lot of different directions, but it still feels like you can listen through and sing along to the whole thing. I really love this one."
Happy listening!