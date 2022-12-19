How Entertainment Company Nilladriz Turned Brev Magazine Into a Million-Dollar Media Empire

Ad
Creative Director Brad Dervishaj, most known for founding the entertainment and investment holding company Nilladriz, offered some insight on the rapid growth of his media subsidiary, Brev magazine. The startup began as a blog covering trending topics across categories like music, sports, entertainment, business, and lifestyle, but it wouldn't see drastic leaps in its audiences growth until introducing original content across its social media channels.
Through apps like Tik-Tok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Triller, Brev magazine would take advantage of the new short form video friendly algorithms that were being integrated at the time and found massive success in growing an invested audience as a result. Not being afraid to change with time, while being capable of producing video content at volume daily are the core disciplines that turned the blog into the multi-million dollar media company it is today.
Brev was founded in 2021 and saw a massive boost in traffic early on through curating artistic eye-catching content centered around pop culture. Aside from being deemed notable and receiving account verification across all social channels, the independent platform has accumulated over 100 million unique impressions across its online profiles and official website in just under 24 months of being in business.
"CPM is still alive and thriving," stated Dervishaj. "Media entities failing to adapt to social media companies' push for short form video feed-style content are losing. That's where the ad money is being allocated these days," he added.
Companies like TikTok in recent years have taken the culture by storm with a primary video-dominant feed formatted for creating, distributing, and consuming content quickly without an end in sight. The shift ultimately took user attention away from primary photo based platforms and took advertising dollars with it. Companies like Instagram, Facebook, and even YouTube were forced to adjust by implementing their own short-form video integrations like Instagram Reels, Facebook Watch, and YouTube Shorts. Posting captivating long form video content, to then later chop up into shorter clips and distributed across all social medias, is the blueprint being adopted in present day by thriving content creators and businesses alike.
Brev magazine looks to further expand its plan of creating original content through introducing exclusive interviews with different influencers, athletes, musicians and creators. Primarily operating out of the greater Los Angeles area, Dervishaj also mentioned expanding Brev's reach past the United States and into the United Arab Emirates territory. "I've been to Dubai four times in the past year, meeting with different brands and potential partners," the 23-year-old said. "Dubai is the future, and we are wherever the future is," he followed up.
Art, music, and film are all forms of media that Nilladriz has left his imprint on in recent years. From photography to videography to creative direction, all while functioning as a full-fledged holdings company, Brad Dervishaj, known as the nucleus of Nilladriz, looks to become one of the most influential production and entertainment brands of the future.