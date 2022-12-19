How Entertainment Company Nilladriz Turned Brev Magazine Into a Million-Dollar Media Empire

Brev was founded in 2021 and saw a massive boost in traffic early on through curating artistic eye-catching content centered around pop culture. Aside from being deemed notable and receiving account verification across all social channels, the independent platform has accumulated over 100 million unique impressions across its online profiles and official website in just under 24 months of being in business.

"CPM is still alive and thriving," stated Dervishaj. "Media entities failing to adapt to social media companies' push for short form video feed-style content are losing. That's where the ad money is being allocated these days," he added.

Companies like TikTok in recent years have taken the culture by storm with a primary video-dominant feed formatted for creating, distributing, and consuming content quickly without an end in sight. The shift ultimately took user attention away from primary photo based platforms and took advertising dollars with it. Companies like Instagram, Facebook, and even YouTube were forced to adjust by implementing their own short-form video integrations like Instagram Reels, Facebook Watch, and YouTube Shorts. Posting captivating long form video content, to then later chop up into shorter clips and distributed across all social medias, is the blueprint being adopted in present day by thriving content creators and businesses alike.