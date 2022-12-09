How Natalia Bryant Is Reshaping Her Personal Style

Natalia Bryant is ready for a wardrobe change.

The 19-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, recently shared how she's reshaping her personal style and embracing this newfound fashion evolution.

"I'm really stepping into my own style," she exclusively told E! News at the Revolve x AT&T event on Dec. 8. "Growing up, I've definitely been influenced by my friends or family members. It's been an interesting experience being able to watch my own style evolve over the years."

As for how she's switched up her fashion? Natalia said she's all about taking the less is more approach, adding, "I love being very minimal."

The USC student explained how a simple black-and-white outfit paired with a bold red lip can pack a major punch. And she couldn't have been more spot-on, wearing a similar getup to the one she described at the Revolve Wonderland fête.