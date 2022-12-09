The Haunting of Hill House Creator Teases a Stephen King Classic Will Be His Next Project

Watch : The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series

Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment.

The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."

"More than half of my life, I've closed my eyes and been able to watch a lot of this play out," he told Deadline. "I've dreamed about this—that first shot which comes right off at the first incredible sentence of the first book, The Gunslinger, I've had that image just rattling around in my head since I was an undergrad. It's going to have to get out of there eventually, I really need to get it out of my head."

Flanagan, who created series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Midnight Club alongside creative partner Trevor Macy, recently shared that he would be leaving Netflix after six years and moving to Prime Video.