The Haunting of Hill House Creator Teases a Stephen King Classic Will Be His Next Project

Alongside creative partner Trevor Macy, Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan has revealed the next story he'll produce—and it's a Stephen King classic. Find out which spooky tale here.

Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment. 

The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."

"More than half of my life, I've closed my eyes and been able to watch a lot of this play out," he told Deadline. "I've dreamed about this—that first shot which comes right off at the first incredible sentence of the first book, The Gunslinger, I've had that image just rattling around in my head since I was an undergrad. It's going to have to get out of there eventually, I really need to get it out of my head."

Flanagan, who created series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Midnight Club alongside creative partner Trevor Macy, recently shared that he would be leaving Netflix after six years and moving to Prime Video

 

Plus, his new adaptation has the blessing of King himself. The two previously collaborated on the 2017 film Gerald's Game and 2019's Doctor Sleep

"This happened because I sent him a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it, and it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights," the Midnight Mass creator said. "A project like this, I wouldn't want to be involved in it at all if we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material. But he's been very, very supportive and very excited about what we'd like to do with it."

The book series incorporates multiple genres, including fantasy, Western and horror, and links together many of King's books. It follows a gunslinger on his quest to the titular dark tower, which is both physical and metaphorical.

Macy and Flanagan have not yet released a premiere date for The Dark Tower

