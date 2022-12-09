Olivia Culpo Reveals Where She Really Stands With Sister Sophia After Dramatic Fight

Watch : The Culpo Sisters Exclusive Sneak Peek: Olivia Culpo on Future Baby Plans

Sometimes, difficult conversations can lead to easy resolutions.

During the season finale of The Culpo Sisters Dec. 5, viewers watched Sophia Culpo, 26, share how her older sister Olivia's fame has impacted her. The candid discussion between the sisters led to a dramatic scene, leaving fans wondering if the pair could resolve their conflict.

Now, Olivia, 30, is sharing an update on where she really stands with her younger sister.

"We're doing really well," she told E! News in an exclusive interview at REVOLVE Winterland in collaboration with AT&T. "I feel like we made a lot of progress just by being open and honest about the troubles of that. And I think the most important thing to do is just tell someone that you care about them and they can see where they're coming from and love them through it."

And Olivia shared that she couldn't help but feel sympathy for Sophia after her confession.