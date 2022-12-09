Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall

Watch : Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement

A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice.

The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui.

"There's something I have to tell you," Christina said—while flashing her ring finger donning a wedding band at the camera—during the season premiere of Christina on the Coast Dec. 8. "We just did it low key and we're gonna do a ceremony later."

Referring to her past marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, she added, "This is it. Third time's a charm."

Christina explained during the confessional that the couple wanted to celebrate their love with just the two of them ahead of sharing it with the rest of their loved ones.

"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it," the 39-year-old shared. "So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."