Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall

A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice.
The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui.
"There's something I have to tell you," Christina said—while flashing her ring finger donning a wedding band at the camera—during the season premiere of Christina on the Coast Dec. 8. "We just did it low key and we're gonna do a ceremony later."
Referring to her past marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, she added, "This is it. Third time's a charm."
Christina explained during the confessional that the couple wanted to celebrate their love with just the two of them ahead of sharing it with the rest of their loved ones.
"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it," the 39-year-old shared. "So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."
Following their April ceremony, Christina and Josh exchanged vows again in their romantic Maui ceremony in September, attended by her children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom she shares with Tarek, and 3-year-old Hudson, whose dad is Ant.
"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," Christina wrote on Instagram Sep. 4, alongside a pic of the two from the sunset evening. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."
Christina and Josh's pair of trips down the aisle, come two years after the Flip or Flop star announced her split from Ant, whom she wed in 2018.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote on Instagram in September 2020. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."