Al Roker's Today Family Celebrates His Return Home From the Hospital

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

The forecast for today? Lots of sunny messages for Al Roker.

After the weatherman, 68, returned home from the hospital on Dec. 8, his Today colleagues celebrated the big news, kicking off the Dec. 9 episode by playing The A-Team's theme song (a favorite of Al's).

"We have so many signs like 'We miss you Al.' 'We love you Al,'" Savannah Guthrie said of the fans who have gathered outside of the Today Plaza. "Well, we feel the exact same, and he'll be back soon. We want him to take his time and feel good. So, he will, and we love him and he'll be back soon."

Much to everyone's delight. "Everyone's been asking about him too," Carson Daly shared. "I sent him a picture yesterday—I walked by his office here and I wrote him a text and said, 'Al, you gotta come back. This is turning into Hoda [Kotb]'s, like, third closet. 'Cause your racks of clothes are in there."