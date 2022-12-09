Tower 28 is My New Favorite Clean Beauty Brand— & They Just Restocked Their Best-Selling Mascara

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A beauty brand like Tower 28 Beauty doesn't come around often. The AAPI-owned label makes makeup and skincare products that are not only clean, but particularly created for sensitive skin.

Founder Amy Liu felt that her "sensitive, problem skin" was "limited to serious brands that felt clinical." So, she resorted to creating the brand full of non-toxic, nourishing, vegan and cruelty free makeup and skincare that not only feels amazing on your skin, but is also fun to use. From the super glossy ShineOn Lip Jelly that doesn't feel sticky to the wondrous non-clumping mascara that JUST restocked, Tower 28 has cracked the code to beauty products that feel as good as they look.

As someone with sensitive skin, I'm always on the hunt for cosmetics that won't flare up my redness— but that doesn't mean I don't want makeup that isn't fun to experiment or play around with. After trying out Tower 28's lineup, it's safe to say that their products deliver on both fronts. My skin actually feels like it's being nourished and replenished while wearing their cosmetics, whether it's the tinted moisturizer, tinted balm and especially the lip jelly. Plus, Tower 28's products are travel-friendly and so easy to use, with liner pens that double as eyeliner and lip liner, and pigmented balms that are perfect for your lips, eyes and cheeks.

If you want to add some playful makeup to your routine but are more so concerned with keeping your sensitive skin away from harmful ingredients, Tower 28 is the answer to all your prayers. Keep scrolling to shop some of their best products— your skin will look and feel better than ever before.