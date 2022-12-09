Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Becky G showed off her massive diamond ring, after announcing on Instagram that Sebastian Lletget popped the big question.

Watch: Becky G's Tresluce Beauty Is a "Celebration" of Her Latin Culture

For Becky G, la respuesta es sí.

The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged.

"Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk.

In addition to sharing the special news about their relationship milestone, Becky—who has been dating the athlete since early 2016—also posted several candid shots of the moment Sebastian got down on one knee and popped the big question.

In fact, one image also showed the lovebirds smiling from ear to ear as the "Mami" singer flashed her massive oval-shaped diamond ring. The two even wore matching outfits for the special occasion, wearing black leather jackets.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple's friends and followers couldn't help but celebrate.

Anitta wrote, "Imma get my dress ready RIGHT NOW wowwwww," while YouTuber Desi Perkins replied, "Omg Girl!! I screamed! I'm so happy for you."

Batgirl's Leslie Grace gushed, "YESSSSS!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH AGHHHHH."

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

The "La Respuesta" singer previously shared rare insight into her and Sebastian's relationship.

"They see Seb as the professional athlete and they see me as the professional artist," she explained to E! News in 2020 about how her fans see their romance, adding, "but at the end of the day, we are each other's best friends."

As she put it, "We always keep it real with each other."

Instagram

From getting engaged to wearing showstopping looks on the red carpet together, relive the pair's love story below.

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Becky G announced on Dec. 9 that she and Sebastian Lletget are engaged after six years together.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
All Smiles

The two made a showstopping appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Los Angeles Galaxy
Cutest Cheerleader

Becky G appears to be Sebastian Lletget's biggest fan as the Los Angeles Galaxy take on Inter Miami on April 18, 2021.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Pros

During the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, Becky G had the support of her longtime boyfriend Sebastian. 

iambeckyg/Instagram
Video Stars

For Becky G's music video for "My Man," Sebastian was happy to support the artist by appearing in the finished product. "I wanted to share this song that I've had in my music archive and do a vlog-style, fly-on-the-wall day in quarantine with me and my man," Becky G told E! News. "Although we are very open about our relationship, we're also still very private at the same time."

Instagram
Look of Love

"Priceless times," the MLS star shared on Instagram when posing with his girlfriend. 

Instagram
Beach Cruisers

During an afternoon beach day in Los Angeles, Sebastian and Becky G rode bikes and posted for selfies. "Partnaaaa in crime," the Los Angeles Galaxy player wrote on social media. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

While vacationing in the Cayman Islands back in December 2019, Sebastian shared how much he was enjoying the trip. As he wrote on Instagram, "Paraíso con esta GUAPA." 

Instagram
Couple Goals

When Sebastian travels across the country for soccer and Becky G heads to music venues around the world, it's hard for these two not to miss each other. 

Instagram
Lovers Day

While celebrating Valentine's Day 2021, Becky G shared a sweet kiss with Sebastian. "Te amo," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day." 

Instagram
Holiday Magic

While attending a holiday party in 2019, Sebastian made it clear he already received the perfect present. As he wrote online, "St. Nick has blessed me," 

Instagram
Forever Grateful

Ladies, does it get better than this? "Appreciation post," Sebastian shared on Instagram. "Cuz you're just that darn amazing." 

Instagram
Birthday Bonanza

When it was time to celebrate Becky G's birthday in March 2021, Sebastian couldn't help but post a sweet tribute. "Wow, how times flies," he wrote.  Happy birthday to this grown woman right here!"

