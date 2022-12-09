Supermodel Shanina Shaik Shares What's "Surprised" Her the Most About Motherhood

Watch : Shanina Shaik Shares Victoria's Secret Angels' Post-Show Meal

Shanina Shaik is loving every moment of being with her little one.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the model shared what has shocked her the most about mom life since welcoming baby Zai with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in September.

"Just how easy he's been," Shanina said at the Revolve x AT&T Winterland in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. "Everyone has been telling me horror stories but I think that when you're so in love with your baby, and you're so tired, it doesn't matter you just enjoy every moment."

Although Shanina, 31, is used to jumping from one place in the world to another, she noted how being with her baby has changed her outlook on staying in.