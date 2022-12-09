Supermodel Shanina Shaik Shares What's "Surprised" Her the Most About Motherhood

Shanina Shaik is loving every moment of being with her little one.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the model shared what has shocked her the most about mom life since welcoming baby Zai with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in September.
"Just how easy he's been," Shanina said at the Revolve x AT&T Winterland in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. "Everyone has been telling me horror stories but I think that when you're so in love with your baby, and you're so tired, it doesn't matter you just enjoy every moment."
Although Shanina, 31, is used to jumping from one place in the world to another, she noted how being with her baby has changed her outlook on staying in.
"For me I'm always on the go and I'm always traveling," the Victoria's Secret model explained, "but now I just want to be home with him really."
As for what else has changed since Zia's arrival, the Model Squad alum noted that her priorities look much differently than they did before.
"As a mom I'd say you become much more protective and you just think and worry all the time about someone else's well being so it's not about me anymore," she shared. "Everything I do is about him."
Shanina, who exclusively announced her pregnancy to E! News in May, also previously told E! why she was so excited to be welcoming a baby boy.
"We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true," she told E! News in July. "I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support."
