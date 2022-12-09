Exclusive

Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry, who announced her split from husband Cory Hardict in October, opened up about the former couple's holiday plans with kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. See what the actress has in store.

Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion.
 
In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season, Tia—who shares kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 with Cory—is opening up about navigating life after their breakup.
 
"I'm learning how to adjust every single day because this is new to me," she told E! News exclusively at the Revolve x AT&T Presents Revolve Winterland Event on Dec. 8. "So, it's all about finding what works for everyone."

For Tia, that means coming together to celebrate major occasions.

"And I'm happy to say I'm going to be spending Christmas with Cory," she continued. "We're gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always be and that's what's important to me."

As the Family Reunion star shared, she's still taking things one day at a time.

"I'm constantly learning every day," she explained. "I don't know the answers, I can only follow my heart, and what gives me peace and what makes everybody happy, and that happiness may look different for someone else."

"I'm just walking and living in my authenticity," she noted. "And my truth and my peace and my happiness and us spending the holidays together is that."

And as the year comes to close, Tia remains thankful for those closest to her, no matter what.

"I'm very, very grateful for my children," she shared. "They are my why, to everything that I do. Whenever I make a decision, I always go to them first. And I have a son and a daughter, so I'm able to see things from, you know, both kinds of perspectives. They just give me motivation, and just so much joy."

Speaking of good tidings and great joy, the Sister, Sister alum also revealed one special holiday recipe that always captures her children's hearts.

"I make hot chocolate every year, like from scratch," she said. "It's just adding milk and I melt down chocolate, and then I do different kinds. So, I'll do, like, a gingerbread chocolate where I'll use fresh ginger. And then, peppermint hot chocolate where I'll put peppermint with a candy cane and with sprinkles. We do it every year, and they love it of course."

