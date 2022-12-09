Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs

Watch : Elle King Gushes Over Her "Cute" Baby Boy at 2022 CMA Awards

Fans are sending Elle King some x's and o's.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 33, announced on Dec. 8 that she had to cancel some shows after recently falling down the stairs and suffering a concussion.

"Hey guys, Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle," she wrote in a note shared to Twitter. "I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

King said the fall occurred one night while she was preparing a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.

"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," she continued. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."