The 14 Best Christmas Tree Deals on Top-Rated Finds That Are Easy To Assemble

A Christmas tree can bring so much warmth to your home and amp up the holiday spirit, but maintaining a tree can take a lot of effort—even for a few weeks. You need to monitor the water level and clean up any needles that fall to the ground. Yes, that seems like an extraordinarily short to-do list, but adding that to your routine every day can take the magic out of the holidays. That's why so many people opt for artificial Christmas trees.
Another major advantage of getting a fake tree is that you can use it for many years, which will save you some money. Plus, you'll save time going to pick out a tree year after year. You can even put it away with some of the decorations on, which is another time-saver for next year. Having a tree already in your home is also a great excuse to start decorating early next year.
It's never too late to get festive. Here are some of the top-rated Christmas trees with the best deals.
Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Make your life easier and go for a pre-lit tree. This one comes in three sizes and it has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of this tree shared, "Affordable, beautiful Christmas tree! I was worried it would be cheap or brittle but it's exactly what we wanted, especially after fluffing the branches and adding decorations. I'd recommend this product to anyone."
Best Choice Products Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree w/ 1,000 PVC Branch Tips, Partially Flocked Design, Pine Cones, Metal Hinges & Base - Green/White
This is such a festive tree decorated with some faux pine cones. It comes partially flocked and includes a base. There are three sizes to choose from.
This tree has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "TL;DR VERSION: WORTH THE MONEY, BUY IT! PICTURE SPEAKS FOR ITSELF! I went for weeks through every site you can think of trying to find the perfect tree - artificial, not too expensive, a little unique… this one was perfect. Fit right into the space I measured for it and everything."
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree- Includes Stand
This is a classic-looking, life-like tree that's incredibly easy to set up. This is the 7-foot tree, but that's not the only option. This tree comes in 10 sizes ranging from 4-feet to 14-feet.
It has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've never had an artificial tree but decided to give it a try this year. Spent time looking at reviews on dozens of them. So very pleased with this one. Watched the video about assembling it and the info was correct. It is very easy to put together. The branches are sturdy enough for heavy ornaments. It also has the brown tips, just like a real tree. Well worth the purchase."
Mr. Christmas 7.5' Tree with Alexa Integration
This tree is next-level. It's Alexa-enabled and you can change the colors with a simple voice command. It comes with a base and some spare bulbs.
A shopper reviewed, "This is the prettiest tree I have seen! I chose the flocked, thinking there would be a mess and I accepted that, HOWEVER, after the initial opening, recommend to do it in the garage, there has been NO MESS inside my house! The lights are AMAZING! Love that you can change them ALL THE TIME!! And custom your tree to a specific color!"
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree- Includes Multi-Color LED Lights and Cloth Bag Base
This mini tree is just what you need for your counter or desk. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree- Includes Small Lights and Cloth Bag Base
Here's another version of that mini tree with white lights. It has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Here's another fun mini tree. It comes in white, pink, royal blue, black, gold, red, green, and silver. This is one of Amazon's most popular options with 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2FT Small Christmas Tree with Light
Think pink with this adorable mini tree.
Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Christmas Full Fir Tree Seasonal Holiday Decoration With 1,477 Branch Tips, Foldable Stand, Pink
Take your love of pink to the next level with this bright pink tree, which is on sale.
Goplus Artificial Pink Christmas Tree, 6ft Premium Unlit Hinged Spruce Full Tree, with Metal Stand, Easy Assembly
If you love pink, but prefer a pastel hue, this is a stunning option.
Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree
This pre-lit tree has a faux snow effect and it comes with a metal base. It comes in three sizes and has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BDL 7FT White Christmas Tree Premium Hinged Artificial Pine Tree with Solid Metal Stand and 100 Decorations
Get ahead on the holiday festivities with this white tree that comes with 100 decorations. There are six sizes to choose from.
Goplus 6ft Unlit Black Christmas Tree, Artificial Halloween Tree with 1036 Branch Tips, Metal Stand
This black tree can be incredibly chic depending on how you decorate it. You can even style it differently to work for Halloween. It comes in four colorways and has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KI Store Flocked Red Christmas Tree
Instead of decorating a green tree with red decor, add this red one to your living room. This tree is available in three sizes.
