Pantone 2023 Color Of The Year: 33 Viva Magenta Outfits, Beauty Products, Accessories, and Home Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get ready to think pink, more specifically, magenta. Pantone officially announced the color of the year for 2023: Viva Magenta. It's a vivid, bright hue that you will see everywhere in fashion, beauty, and even home products this coming year. Yes, we are already looking ahead to the 2023 trends. After all, the new year will be here before we know it!

If you want to get ahead on a Viva Magenta-filled year, it's time to get your shop on. Don't be afraid to get creative and look bold with these clothes, accessories, home products, shoes, beauty products, and more fashionable finds in the 2023 color of the year.