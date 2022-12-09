Al Roker Returns Home After Second Hospitalization

Al Roker is coming back home after being hospitalized again late November amid recovery from blood clots.

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

It looks like sunny days are ahead for Al Roker.

After all, the Today weather anchor has been released from the hospital after seeking treatment for the second time in a month. As he shared on Instagram Dec. 8, "Home!"

Posting pictures of himself with wife Deborah Roberts and 24-year-old daughter Leila Roker under the same roof again, he continued, "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

Earlier that same day, Al penned an optimistic health update accompanied by a photo of a stunning sunrise above a city skyline.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," Al wrote. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Al was first admitted to the hospital in November—shortly before Thanksgiving—due to blood clot in his leg and lungs. As a result of the medical setback, he did not cover the broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

The 68-year-old was discharged on Nov. 24, but was admitted back to a medical center after a brief time home due to "complications" in his recovery, according to his Today co-star Hoda Kotb.

"His doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said on the Dec. 1 episode of the NBC morning show. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and well wishes."

Amid Al's second hospitalization, his daughter Leila took to Instagram Story to thank his fans for the outpouring of support. "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she wrote on Nov. 30. "We really appreciate it."

